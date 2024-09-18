DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.97

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.97 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

