DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.97

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.97 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on DCCPF
DCC Price Performance
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.