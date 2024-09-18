Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 211520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

