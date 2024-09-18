DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 566 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $388,027,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $245.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.48 and its 200-day moving average is $255.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.