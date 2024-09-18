DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,075 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,140 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $168.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

