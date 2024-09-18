DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,960 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,301,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.