DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,600 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $448.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.42 and a 200 day moving average of $428.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

