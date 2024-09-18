DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 604.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 91.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 652.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $357.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $359.33.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

