DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $701,030.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RDN opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.