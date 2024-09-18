DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In related news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.