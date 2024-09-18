DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $159.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

