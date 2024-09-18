DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.