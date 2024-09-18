DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.83 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.