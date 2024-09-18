DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,577 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Pan American Silver worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

