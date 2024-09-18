DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.90 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,292 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,572 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 67.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,768,000 after acquiring an additional 395,901 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

