DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,413,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.01 and its 200-day moving average is $359.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.