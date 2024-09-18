DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.22 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

