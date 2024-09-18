DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $409.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.57. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $410.67.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

