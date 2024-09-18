DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after acquiring an additional 946,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after purchasing an additional 490,324 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Lear by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

