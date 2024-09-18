DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,425 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $190.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 121.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

