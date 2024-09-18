DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 178,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 1.03% of Enhabit worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Enhabit by 1,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 5,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,804.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Enhabit

Enhabit Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.