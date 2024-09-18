DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 18,151 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,618 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Tripadvisor worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,761 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,180 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 120,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TRIP opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.