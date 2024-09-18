DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,359 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,592,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,769,000 after purchasing an additional 576,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

