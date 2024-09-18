DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,593 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.