DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.