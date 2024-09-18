DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,063 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

