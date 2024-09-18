DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $159,187,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 188,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $420.65 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

