Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Delek US worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,341,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 229,992 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $4,304,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $4,157,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.7% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 96,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.26%.

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

