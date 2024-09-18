Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.71.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

