Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,914 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.52% of Delta Air Lines worth $157,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE DAL opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.