Derek Andersen Sells 97,608 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,287,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,255,241.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SNAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,502,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,445,320. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.01.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.87.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
