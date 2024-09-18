Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 10.7% in August

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

