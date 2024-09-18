Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.24

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 46341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.