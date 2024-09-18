Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.65

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.