Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.74

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 3335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6902287 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

