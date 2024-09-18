Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 5.3%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.43. 42,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 185,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

A number of research firms have commented on DNTH. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $763.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

