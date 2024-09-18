DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) recently:

9/9/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $247.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $266.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $227.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.81. 308,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,037. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

