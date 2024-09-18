DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) recently:
- 9/9/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $247.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $266.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/26/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $227.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.81. 308,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,037. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.