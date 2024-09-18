Dig Howitt Sells 2,314 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Dig Howitt sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$288.92 ($195.22), for a total transaction of A$668,560.88 ($451,730.32).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
