Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 344,582 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $272,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after acquiring an additional 103,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,791,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 124.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 181,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 and have sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

