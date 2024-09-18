Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.79% of BorgWarner worth $278,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,489,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $14,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $9,075,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

