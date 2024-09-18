Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,854 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,905,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $306,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,990,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 554,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 403.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 284,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,698,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 282.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

