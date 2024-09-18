Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $261.99 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of Nutrien worth $261,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.39.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

