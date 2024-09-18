Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $266.12 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.16% of Dollar Tree worth $266,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.