Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $271.36 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,923,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Kenvue worth $271,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Kenvue by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kenvue by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 176.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.