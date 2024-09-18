Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $285.56 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Regions Financial worth $285,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,047,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

