Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $294.94 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $294,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GEHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

