Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $295.64 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,088 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of CBRE Group worth $295,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $162,576,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,277,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $120.79. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

