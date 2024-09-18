Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $301.80 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Microchip Technology worth $301,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

