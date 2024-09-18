Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $303.28 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $303,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $276.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.02 and its 200-day moving average is $266.20. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

