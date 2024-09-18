Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $310.93 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.63% of Toll Brothers worth $310,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,792,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $17,740,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 842.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $151.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.
Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers
In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
