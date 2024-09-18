Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $310.93 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.63% of Toll Brothers worth $310,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,792,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $17,740,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 842.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $151.96.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

