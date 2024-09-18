Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Motorola Solutions worth $271,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,044 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $439.16 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $448.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

